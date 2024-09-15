jennifer-lopez-looking-to-buy-mansion-next-to-ex-diddy-following-ben-affleck-split

As her LA house hunt continues, Jennifer Lopez is showing some interest in a property… located next to her ex Diddy’s pad.

Insiders told TMZ that Lopez is “deep in negotiations” to buy the 30,000-square-foot Azria Estate, which is located in Holmby Hills. The property is located right next to Diddy’s LA mansion, which is currently on the market for $61 million.

Other celebrities living near the Azria Estate are Tom Ford and Sean Parker.

The estate was once home to the late BCBG fashion mogul Max Azria. It has 14 bedrooms and features an infinity pool, a guest house, and an in-home theater. It also has a game room and sauna.

The property was up for auction earlier this year and billionaire investor Ron Burkle won with a $30 million bid. However, the deal ended up hitting a snag. Now Burkle is in a legal battle against widow, Lubov Azria, over an alleged contract breach.

However, despite the legal battle and being near the home of her ex Diddy, Jennifer Lopez is determined to buy the property between $30 and $35 million. Originally put on the market for $85 million, the iconic property is currently listed for $55 million.

Lopez is now negotiating with both Burkle and Lubov Azria in hopes of cutting a deal for the property.

The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker began hunting for a new home after she filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. The couple was married for two years.

Jenifer Lopez and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001. The famous rapper is currently involved in multiple sexual assault lawsuits and investigations.

Nearly two decades after he and Jennifer Lopez called it quits on their relationship, Diddy caused quite a stir after he commented on her #10DayChallenge post in 2019.

Lopez spoke about the comment during a The Breakfast Club interview, noting that Diddy ended up apologizing to her then-fiancé, Alex Rodriquez.

In the post, Diddy responded by writing “OMG,” causing other commenters to ask if it was appropriate for him to comment. Rodriquez quickly responded by writing, “Lucky me.”

“He wrote Alex after [commenting],” she explained. “He was like, ‘I didn’t mean anything by it. I have nothing but respect for you guys. I’m so happy for you guys.’ We were together so many years ago. It’s just like … we were kids, you know?”

Jennifer Lopez stated that Rodriquez’s comment was not surprising and that he and Diddy don’t have beef. “He doesn’t play,” she said about Rodriquez. “He’s a crazy Dominican. Do not disrespect that man.”