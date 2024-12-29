jennifer-lopez-and-kevin-costner-spotted-together-at-aspen-hotspot-post-divorce

Could sparks be flying between Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner? The newly single pair were both seen at a popular Aspen hotspot over the weekend, fueling speculation.

Videos by Suggest

After their high-profile divorces from Ben Affleck and Christine Baumgartner, the two movie stars were seen spending time at the popular Aspen destination Kemo Sabe on Friday, according to Page Six.

Lopez looked like she was thoroughly enjoying herself, captured in photos laughing and sipping a drink. Dressed in a chic, cozy turtleneck sweater with her hair styled in an elegant high bun, she exuded effortless style. In a playful moment, the 55-year-old even stuck her tongue out at the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, Kevin Costner exuded a cool and laid-back demeanor as he mingled with fellow patrons at the renowned clothing store, a favorite among celebrities. The 69-year-old actor and director was spotted wearing a sleek black bubble coat paired with jeans and stylish black sunglasses.

Jennifer Lopez & Kevin Costner at Kemo Sabe in Aspen 📸 @backgrid_usa pic.twitter.com/bw9v7KaO60 — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) December 29, 2024

It’s uncertain if Costner had the opportunity to speak with Lopez. However, the Field of Dreams legend certainly had an in with the pop singer. She is reportedly a devoted fan of his wildly popular show Yellowstone.

“I’m kind of disturbed by the fact that my wife really likes ‘Yellowstone,’” Affleck, 52, admitted on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” last year.

“Part of me thinks that she’s really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and [Kelly Reilly],” the Phantoms star added.

Affleck revealed that Lopez introduced him to the neo-Western drama, gushing over the story by saying, “‘I love this story of these two.’”

Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner Share Even More in Common Besides ‘Yellowstone’

Of course, beyond their connection to Yellowstone, Lopez and Costner share another similarity: both have experienced widely publicized divorces in recent years.

Baumgartner, 50, filed for divorce from Costner in May 2023, ending their 18-year marriage. Following months of financial disputes, including debates over child support, the former couple reached a settlement in September. The agreement granted the designer a larger sum than outlined in the original prenup.

Baumgartner has since begun a new chapter with her boyfriend, Josh Connor.

There were rumors that Costner was dating singer Jewel, but he has since dismissed those claims. However, he has expressed that he is open to finding love again.

Meanwhile, Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck in August, marking the end of their two-year marriage.

Could Costner be lucky husband number five for Lopez? Only time will tell…