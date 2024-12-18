Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Expected to Stay ‘Connected’ Post-Divorce, Per Sources

Although their marriage is ending, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are expected to stay “connected” after their divorce.

A source close to the former spouses told Page Six that the duo will still check in with each other, even if they are no longer romantically together.

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” the insider shared. “Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

Lopez and Affleck first became romantically linked in 2002 after working together on the set of their film Gigi. Later that year, they got engaged for the first time but called it quits in 2004. Nearly 20 years later, they reunited and married in July 2022.

Lopez filed for divorce this past August after months of speculation she and Affleck had already ended their relationship. The duo did not have a prenup in place.

The source further noted that while the two are divorcing, Affleck and Lopez have a “mutual respect for one another,” which is “not something that goes away” overnight.

“Obviously, things haven’t been the same, but they have a lot of history,” the insider pointed out.

Another Source Says Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Speak, But It Is Limited’

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez and Affleck have limited their communication amid their divorce proceedings.

“The two of them speak, but it is limited unless it revolves around their kids,” the source explained. “They are living their own lives, focusing on work and doing what’s best for their families.”

Affleck shares three children, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez has her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While the two do not share children, Affleck and Lopez’s children attend the same school. The soon-to-be exes were seen at the same Christmas school event last week.

Affleck’s other ex-wife, Garner, has also limited her relationship with Lopez as well. A source recently told the Daily Mail that Garner no longer wished to communicate with Lopez unless it has to do with the kids.

“Her friends feel she shouldn’t have allowed herself to get so involved in helping J.Lo to fix her marriage to Ben,” the source noted. “Especially considering [Garner] felt pitted against J.Lo at times during their own marriage. [Garner] is too nice and truly wanted to help, so she tried.”