kevin-costner-breaks-silence-on-jewel-dating-rumors

Kevin Costner is finished with the “Foolish Games” surrounding rumors of a romance singer and songwriter Jewel.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Tuesday, June 18, the veteran actor clarified that his relationship with the “You Were Meant For Me” singer is purely platonic.

Stern inquired if the Oscar-winning director was currently in love, mentioning he had “heard rumors” about a relationship with Jewel. Costner quipped that he’s neither smitten with nor entangled with Jewel, brushing off the buzz as nothing more than tabloid tattle.

“No, Jewel and I are friends. We’ve never gone out ever,” the 69-year-old actor insisted. “She’s special, and I don’t want, I don’t want these rumors to ruin our friendship because that’s what we have. She’s beautiful enough to go out with,” he added, perhaps teasing the possibility.

“How does that s— start? Kevin, how does that work,” Stern wondered aloud.

“We were down at Branson’s Island. She has a foundation, which I didn’t know, and she was part of the foundation. And Richard Branson has been asking me for years to come down to Necker Island, and so I finally did,” Costner recalled.

“I’m divorced all of a sudden. I’m a single father, and he’s asked me for, you know, 10 years to come down there. I said, ‘I guess I’ll go down.’ ” He then added that the assembled group included himself, Jewel, Emma Watson, and seven other non-celebrities.

“She was somebody I just had some tremendous conversations with along with Emma,” he explained. He clarified that the rumor suggested he traveled on a private plane with her both ways.

“I was on with nine people and, and I don’t want the press to ruin this for us, because … I’ve had conversations with her, text wise, and she’s so smart, and she’s been through a lot herself, and so we have a friendship. We don’t have a romance, and we’ve not dated,” Costner further clarified.

“She’s beautiful and smart enough for all those things. It just has never happened for us,” he continued. “She’s everything you might think, but it just hasn’t happened.”

It seems Costner had had to squash his rumored romance with Jewel before. He also admitted to Stern that even his teenage kids—Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 14—were prying into the gossip about him potentially courting the singer.