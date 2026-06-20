Jelly Roll’s Estranged Wife Reacts to Claims That He’s Dating 21-Year-Old Singer

Amid the bombshell that they are getting divorced, Jelly Roll’s estranged wife, podcaster Bunny Xo, opened up about her husband of nearly ten years’ current dating life.

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On the June 18th episode of her Dumb Blonde podcast, the 46-year-old bestselling author confirmed that Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord) has re-entered the dating pool. And while rumors have been swirling that he’s courting 21-year-old singer Jessie Murph, his collaborator on 2023’s “Wild Ones,” Bunnie says that’s just not the case… at least, as far as she knows.

“My husband is not with Jessie Murph,” Bunnie, real name Alisa Andrea DeFord (née Carter), insisted. “That is absolutely f—ing kinda disgusting, guys. Love you guys for trying to put together the pieces, but that’s a 20-year age gap, and that’s disrespectful.”

Bunnie then pointed out to listeners that Murphy is “literally a couple years older than” the 41-year-old’s daughter, Bailee Ann.”

Jelly Roll and Jessie Murph performing in 2025. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

“He’s not with her,” Bunnie added. “Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has… and we’re happy for him. But no, he is not with Jessie Murph.”

Jelly Roll has an 18-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, and a 9-year-old son, Noah, from previous relationships. He and Bunnie never had children together during their marriage, though they were very open about their attempts to conceive.

Bunny Xo Claims Jelly Rolly is Dating, While She is ‘About to be a Player’

While Bunnie denied, Jelly was whispering sweet nothing to Murph, she did confirm the “Save Me” singer was already playing the field.

“Daddy Roll is probably in his finest season. He looks so good. He is healthier than he’s ever been,” she reasoned. “He’s even started dating, which is great. I love that.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bunnie revealed she wasn’t jumping into a relationship anytime soon.

“I’m sorry to break your heart, guys,” she explained in the podcast, which has over 2.6 million views on YouTube. “I’m about to be a player.”

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Tennessee on May 18, but the news didn’t become public until June 15. This past week, both Jelly and Bunnie have publicly addressed the split, claiming they’re still “best friends.”