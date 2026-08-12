Rod Stewart Undergoes ‘Coronary Stent Procedure’

Veteran singer Rod Stewart was forced to cancel weeks of tour dates after undergoing a “routine coronary stent procedure.”

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Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, the venue the 81-year-old abruptly canceled on just days ago, citing a “minor medical procedure,” shared the news on Instagram last night (Aug. 11).

The venue explained that Stewart “successfully underwent a routine coronary stent procedure” and, on doctors’ advice, “will take the next four weeks to recuperate” before returning to the stage. As a result, he will be “unable to continue his current tour dates,” including the previously postponed Riverbend show.

On his own Instagram, the “Forever Young” singer added further details about his coronary stent procedure and recovery.

“Doctors are pleased with his recovery, and Rod is doing very well and has returned to his normal daily activities,” Stewart’s statement explained. “On the advice of his doctors, he will take the next four weeks to recuperate and regain full fitness before returning to the stage. Unfortunately, this means he will be unable to continue his current tour dates.”

“Information regarding affected performances will be communicated by the respective promoters and venues,” the message added.

Fans Rally Behind Rod Stewart Following ‘Coronary Stent Procedure’

Meanwhile, fans of the “Maggie May” legend showed their support in the comments section.

“You didn’t let people down! You’ve been performing for us for 50+ years. We are grateful for your talent and that your health is on the mend. Love you, Rod!” one top comment read. “We all hope to see you back on stage very soon – and many more times to come. But health is the most important thing in life. Please take all the time in the world you need to get back to full health. Forever Young! Up The Hoops!” another onlooker wrote.

Rod Stewart performs back in July. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Sir Roderick, the most important thing is that your medical intervention was carried out successfully and you are well and recovering. We send you our positive thoughts, and what matters is your health!” a thoughtful fan wrote.

The canceled tour dates follow a series of health setbacks during the “Do You Think I’m Sexy” singer’s “One Last Time” farewell tour this year and in 2025.