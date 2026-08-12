Major ‘Superman’ Star Joins ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show

Superman star Nicholas Hoult has joined HBO’s Harry Potter television series for its second season, taking on one of the wizarding world’s most memorable professors.

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Per Deadline, Hoult will play Gilderoy Lockhart, the celebrity Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher who arrives at Hogwarts during the events of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The star actor brings major blockbuster experience to the expanding cast. The actor recently appeared as Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, adding another high-profile franchise role to his résumé. His casting also reunites him with the kind of large-scale fantasy and superhero storytelling that has featured prominently throughout his career.

Nicholas Hoult To Play Gilderoy Lockhart

Gilderoy Lockhart presents himself as a celebrated author and accomplished wizard when Harry Potter encounters him. The character uses his reputation, autobiographical books, and public persona to establish himself as a Hogwarts celebrity. However, the story gradually exposes a significant gap between Lockhart’s claims and his actual abilities.

For Hoult, the role represents another major franchise opportunity following Superman. He has also appeared in films including Mad Max: Fury Road, The Favourite and Warm Bodies, while television credits include The Great and The Menu.

HBO has not announced every detail surrounding Lockhart’s Season 2 storyline, and the network has not indicated how closely Hoult’s performance will mirror Kenneth Branagh’s earlier interpretation.

The casting announcement gives fans an early look at how the series will approach one of Chamber of Secrets’ most distinctive characters. With Hoult stepping into the role, HBO has added a prominent name to the second season as the television adaptation continues to build its new version of the Harry Potter universe.

The television series plans to adapt J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels across multiple seasons.

HBO has assembled a new generation of actors to portray Harry, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, rather than continuing with the cast from the original film franchise. The production has also recruited performers for many of the familiar adults and students who populate Hogwarts.