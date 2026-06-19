jelly-roll-breaks-silence-on-divorce-in-front-of-thousands-of-fans-at-concert

Jelly Roll finally broke his silence on his divorce in the grandest, most understated way imaginable: on stage, in front of thousands of screaming fans.

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The 41-year-old singer addressed the crowd at a recent concert, just days after news broke of his and Bunnie Xo’s divorce after nearly ten years of marriage.

“I wasn’t going to talk about this tonight, but while we’re talking about liars, the internet is a liar too,” Jelly, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, began in footage he shared to Instagram last night. “It’s the only time, the only city I’m going to speak about this, so break your camera phones out now.”

“Me and my wife are best friends,” the “Need a Favor” singer continued. “We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today.”

Jelly Roll then attempted to squash any rumors surrounding the divorce.

“Nobody cheated on nobody,” he insisted. “She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth. That will be my best friend forever.”

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

“Bunnie, I love you, baby,” Jelly added of his 46-year-old ex. “Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that. With that being shared, and cheers, everybody. Thanks for coming out tonight.”

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo last month after an argument on Mother’s Day, according to Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord). News of their divorce proceedings broke on June 15.

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll’s Instagram post, which he implied would be the final word on the divorce, was filled with mixed comments.

“Crazy work. My best friend, but I want a divorce,” one top comment read. “This is why I don’t date down, and I do not take care of men! They will build with you, then leave and go share what y’all built with someone else,” one scorned fan wrote. “If a woman loved me when I was 400 pounds and had my face tatted like a desk in detention, I’d never leave her!” another top comment read.

Still, at least one fan held out hope for reconciliation….

“Man, go get your wife back🥹,” the onlooker wrote.