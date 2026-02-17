Jelly Roll and His Wife Hoping They’ll Soon Be Expecting Twins via Surrogate

Rapper-turned-country star Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo are doubling down on family plans… she’s aiming for twins.

According to TMZ, Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) spilled the sweet tea in her memoir, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic. She revealed they’ve already found “the sweetest woman ever” to carry their babies, and the 46-year-old is ready to kick off IVF stimulation treatments to retrieve her eggs.

The podcast host says the decision wasn’t exactly a spontaneous “let’s do this” moment. Apparently, the couple spent the last decade getting their ducks (and finances) in a row before finally feeling ready to build a future together.

“With the help of the most unselfish woman willing to carry twins for us, we’ll be able to make our baby dreams come true,” she penned in her book, per TMZ.

Of course, at 41, Jelly Roll (aka Jason Bradley DeFord) is already rocking dad life with Bailee, 17, and Noah, 9, from previous relationships. As for Bunnie, she played the long game, holding out to have kids with someone she knew would crush it as a dad… and it looks like the “Son of a Sinner” hitmaker fits the bill.

“I’ve waited this long to have kids with someone I knew would be a great father—­ and to be able to make sure they have the best life,” she wrote, according to PEOPLE.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll’s road to parenthood hit a bump in 2019 when they discovered Bunnie’s fallopian tubes were blocked. While surgery was an option, it came with no promises, so the couple ultimately decided to explore surrogacy.

Jelly Roll’s Wife Has Choice Words For Those Concerned About Her Becoming a Parent in Her Late 40s…

Bunnie also clapped back at those who “frown upon” her and Jelly Roll’s decision to have kids at an older age. Unbothered by the criticism, she had some… choice words for her haters.

“Some people frown upon our decision to bring babies into this world at our age,” the wordsmith explained, “and I could give a f—k.”

“We’re going to raise these babies in love and give them everything we were never given,” she insisted. “I can’t wait to see a piece of me and him running around outside of our bodies.”

Meanwhile, Bunnie recently told PEOPLE that IVF is no joke, calling women who go through the process “warriors.”

“There are women out there that are doing 10 to 15 egg retrievals. They are freaking warriors. My hat goes off to these women, and they’re just such a cool community,” she told the outlet. “So God is… Everything happens for a reason. It always comes around full circle.”