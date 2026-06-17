Jelly Roll’s Daughter Breaks Silence Over His Split From Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll’s daughter, Bailee Ann, had a blunt response to the attention his split from Bunnie Xo is getting.

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In an Instagram Stories post on Tuesday, Bailee broke her silence about the situation by sharing a selfie and writing, “Oh & one more thing I am disgusted at how invested everyone is in a very clearly private matter. It’s fkn crazy.”

She further wrote, “Go one somewhere yall. Worry bout your house – not mine. I’m not speaking on it – yet.”

Jelly Roll reportedly filed for divorce last month in Tennessee. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the couple’s split.

The singer and the “Dumb Blonde” podcast host met in 2015 and were married in 2016. They had custody of Bailee Ann, who is from one of Jelly Roll’s past relationships.

Jelly Roll also has a 9-year-old son, Noah Buddy, from another relationship.

A source close to the couple told TMZ that the split was mutual and it was a “private family matter.”

Along with Bailee Ann, Bunnie Xo seemingly spoke out about the divorce through cryptic social media posts.

A Source Revealed What Allegedly Led to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo’s Split

Meanwhile, a source revealed to the Daily Mail what may have led to the break-up between Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo.

“There is just such a conflict in what’s going on. He’s preaching this Christian way of life,” the insider shared. “She’s posing mostly naked and talking about p— and p—es on her podcast.”

They also noted, “At every turn, she’s just kind of embarrassing him and wrecking every PR narrative that they’re trying to create. This is the talk of the town [in Nashville.”

Jelly Roll previously spoke out about his religious beliefs in his Grammy acceptance speech earlier this year.

“First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I’m listening, Lord,” he said. “I am listening, Lord. Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you.”

He then added, “I would have ended up dead or in jail. I would have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that.”