‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Gets His Mirrorball Trophy Back After Production Drama

Months after he returned his mirrorball to Dancing With the Stars amidst drama with the show’s production, Bobby Bones is finally reunited with his beloved dance trophy.

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Last week, Bones said the trophy was mailed back to him. “Look what just came in the mail,” Bones, 46, wrote in an Instagram post. He was seen sitting on a couch with the trophy.

Bones revealed that he mailed the trophy back to ABC after hearing the show’s former host, Tom Bergeron, made comments about the season 27 win.

“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful,” Bones said at the time. “And not because of what was said, but really who said it.”

Bones said he felt that the comments were meant to bully him. He admitted he didn’t want to be on the show.

“I had no intention of being on Dancing with the Stars,” he disclosed. “I was working on a different show at the network. They asked me to go on the show to promote it. Am I supposed to not show up and work hard? Am I supposed to not give it freaking everything that I have?”

Bergeron later apologized for his comments about Bones’ win.

“I felt terrible [about] the way I phrased my honest surprise at your win,” he told Bones while appearing on the BobbyCast podcast. “I think the question to me was, ‘What’s the most shocking elimination?’ I couldn’t remember a shocking elimination. And I wish I had said, ‘Well, this wasn’t a shock, but it was a surprise when Bobby Bones won.’”

Bergeron also said, “I wasn’t the only one surprised, Bobby. But the fact that it hurt your feelings and that you sent your trophy back, I felt terrible about that.”

Bones Admitted He Regretted Sending His Mirrorball Trophy Back

Following Bergeron’s apology, Bones admitted that he actually regretted sending the mirrorball trophy back.

“It’d be nice if I could get my Dancing With the Stars trophy back,” Bones told Us in May. “I got my feelings hurt, … and so, in a haste, I sent my trophy back to somewhere at ABC. I do not know where the trophy is.”

He then added, “I like that trophy. If anybody’s watching this that has my Mirrorball trophy, please mail it back to me. I would love to have it back.”











