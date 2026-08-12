multiple-luke-bryan-concerts-postponed

Country music superstar Luke Bryan has been forced to postpone multiple concerts due to wildfire smoke.

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Bryan announced that his August 7 show at Northern Quest Resort & Casino in Airway Heights, Washington, has been rescheduled for October 11.

“I’m so sorry for the change in plans,” the American Idol judge shared. “Because these are outdoor shows, I’m not able to give you the show you deserve under the current conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding. I can’t wait to be back and see you all soon.”

Northern Quest also issued a statement announcing the concert’s postponement. “We apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment this cancellation may cause and send our thoughts and prayers to everyone in the area who has been impacted by these devastating fires.”

The resort further shared, “The Kalispel Tribe and Northern Quest will still be making a donation to the Spokane Complex Wildfire Response Fund established by the Innovia Foundation, in addition to the $50,000 already donated on August 3.”

He was also forced to reschedule his Seattle show, originally scheduled for August 8 at the White River Amphitheater. The concert will now take place on October 10.

Bryan Explained How the Smoke Is Impacting His Health

Meanwhile, Bryan opened up about how the wildfire smoke has triggered his asthma, making it difficult for him to perform.

“Obviously, we are out west, and had a show in Bend, Oregon last night,” he explained. “Got on stage, and everything was going great, but with all of the smoke and the wildfires midway through the show, I started really struggling up there. I have asthma, and a lot of people don’t really know that.”

He then noted, “Sometimes it gets the best of me, and it did last night. Then having to show up in Washington tonight and tomorrow with all of the wildfires going, we just felt like it’d be probably best to come back and reschedule to where we know I’ll be 100%.”

The singer-songwriter then said that postponing the concerts was disappointing. He then said his thoughts were with the communities impacted by the wildfires. He also shared support for the firefighters working to put out the blazes.

Bryan is currently on his Word on the Street Tour, which kicked off in late May. It is set to conclude in late September.



