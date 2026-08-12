Major Update on the Duggars’ Child Endangerment Case

It seems Joseph and Kendra Duggar’s legal woes stemming from their child endangerment case might have a chance of going away altogether.

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According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, an Arkansas judge has placed the case under advisement until a review hearing on August 4, 2027. The reason for the delay remains unclear.

Per the order, Joseph and Kendra must avoid any new offenses and maintain good behavior throughout the advisement period. Each is also required to pay $1,850 in fines and court costs.

TMZ also reports that the Duggars may have the charges the couple picked up back in March dropped. According to the documents, if Joseph and Kendra comply with the order, prosecutors have agreed to dismiss all charges.

Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) was arrested in March on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and false imprisonment. Joseph, who was already in custody due to an unrelated child sex abuse case, also faced charges.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Kendra Duggar reportedly faced up to eight years in prison for her alleged crimes. (Photo by Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Joseph was arrested in Arkansas and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior for allegedly abusing a girl who was nine years old at the time. A second charge was added due to his age at the time of the alleged offense, being 18 years or older.

Joseph was released from a Florida jail after posting a $600,000 bail. To cover the bond, Kendra rented out their family home and sold personal belongings.

According to TMZ, Kendra may be looking to reboot elsewhere following the couple’s legal troubles. She listed their family home in June for $407,900.