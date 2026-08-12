Beloved Musician Undergoes ‘Emergency Gallbladder Surgery’

A fan-favorite indie band was forced to cancel a highly anticipated show after one of its members had emergency gallbladder surgery.

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Jess Wolfe, who, along with Holly Laessig, founded indie pop darling Lucius back in 2007, recently took to Instagram to let fans know she had to focus on her health.

“We’re very sorry to announce that we won’t be able to perform this Saturday at the summer concert series with our friends Lord Huron,” Wolfe wrote on the group’s Instagram page on Aug. 7.

“Both myself and Holly do not take show cancellations lightly, and we were truly looking forward to performing. Unfortunately, I had to undergo emergency gallbladder surgery this week and still need time to recover,” the 41-year-old added.

Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius perform at Arrowood Farms, July 6, 2023, in Accord, New York. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

“We know may inconvenience some plans and we are truly sorry. Many thanks to Beech Mountain, Lord Huron, and every fan for your support and understanding,” the “Howling” singer concluded.

The canceled show was set to take place at Beech Mountain Ski Resort in Beech Mountain, North Carolina.

Of course, fans showed their support in the comments section… some with a bit in common with Wolfe…

“Had mine out a month ago, and I’m totally back to normal. One less organ to worry about, amirite? Sending you healing vibes,” one fan wrote. “Just had mine out last month – glad I’m not alone,” another healing fan added.

“Heal up! LMK if you ever need post-gallbladder life tips,” a third onlooker added.

Depending on the type of gallbladder surgery Wolfe had, recovery could take anywhere from two weeks to a couple of months. According to the Cleveland Clinic, a laparoscopic cholecystectomy typically takes about two weeks to recover from. Meanwhile, an open cholecystectomy can take six to eight weeks.

The band’s next scheduled performance is Sept.18 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.