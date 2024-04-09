Jelly Roll Reveals He Backed Out of Chance to Meet Diddy, Got a Bad Feeling About His ‘Dark Side’

Jelly Roll claims his spider-sense tingled when offered the opportunity to meet fellow rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs. The incident happened in October when both stars were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Given the chance, Jelly declined a photo op at the last moment, a choice he still can’t quite wrap his mind around.

Jelly Roll appeared on Kimmel for a performance on the October 30 episode. This episode also had Diddy as a panel guest. This was months before a series of startling accusations surfaced against the hip-hop titan, involving allegations of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

“This is the first time in my career, ever, where they said, ‘Do you want to meet such-and-such?’ And I said, ‘Yeah,’ and I started walking that way,” Jelly said on the CANCELLED With Tana Mongeau podcast last week. This statement followed Bunnie XO, his wife, and a self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist, admitting her disbelief in the Illuminati’s existence.

Jelly humorously denied having “weird” interactions with celebrities or getting Illuminati vibes, joking about not being their type. He mentioned having an odd vibe story he might “get in trouble” for, then chose to share it.

Jelly Roll Recalls Sidestepping Diddy After Getting Rubbed the Wrong Way

“And as I was getting down the hallway — this is a true story. I said, ‘Nah,’ and went and got back in the car,” Jelly Roll recalled of the potential Diddy meet-cute. “I don’t know what it was, and I made a joke at first, ‘you don’t wanna meet the guy that got Tupac killed…’ And nobody thought that was funny… When we were walking, I was like, I don’t know. Very seldom does things rub me in a way. I was like, ‘I don’t even know if that’s a picture I want.’”

Although the photo opportunity did not materialize, Jelly Roll’s intuition regarding mogul and veteran rapper now appears insightful. This comes in light of Combs’ former partner, singer Cassie Ventura, initiating a lawsuit against him for alleged prolonged physical abuse and rape, merely two weeks later. The explosive lawsuit resulted in a swift, confidential settlement within a single day, the details of which remain undisclosed.

Of course, Combs faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual assault and other crimes, vehemently denying all allegations. His homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a sex trafficking investigation just over two weeks ago.