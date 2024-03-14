Jelly Roll Admits He Regrets ’98 Percent’ of His Tattoos: ‘What the F—k Was I Thinking?’

Although his tattoos are among the things he’s known for, there’s one body art that country singer and songwriter Jelly Roll ultimately regrets.

While speaking to GQ, the musician stated he hates all of his tattoos. “I hate ’em all,” he admitted. “Now I’m 40, I’m like, ‘What the f**k was I thinking?'”

Speaking about the tattoos that he regrets, Jelly Roll said the depiction of a baby smoking marijuana body art comes to mind. He admitted that one was “a little excessive.”

When it comes to his facial tattoos, Jelly Roll pointed to the small cross and teardrop. He ultimately claimed he barely remembers getting the tattoos. However, a larger cross on the other side of his face holds some significance to him. He shared that one symbolizes a new chapter in his life.

Jelly Roll further explained that some of the tattoos were done during his time in jail. He was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery. At the age of 23, he was arrested once again for drug dealing. Although he praised some of his former fellow inmates for their tattoo skills, he shared he could only afford the less expensive ink designs.

The country music star went on to add that his tattoos only represent his past, not his current self. “Almost all my tattoos represent who I was, almost none of them represent who I am,” he added.

Jelly Rolls Said He Feels ‘Sexy’ After Undergoing Several Reconstructive Oral Procedures

Although he is not a fan of his tattoos, Jelly Roll’s key focus is currently on his smile. The country music hitmaker revealed in a TikTok video he underwent a series of dental procedures.

In the clip, Jelly Roll is seen in a dental office chair getting work done. “I’m at the practice, getting all my teeth redone,” he declared. “I’ve had these same veneers for 20 years. I’m finally getting them replaced, and I’m getting some implants and getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I’m doing a lot of s—.”

Jelly Roll then said that he’s “kinda” getting complete mouth reconstructive surgery. When asked by the dentist how he’s feeling, the musician declared, “Sexy.”

“I’m feeling great, man,” he added. “I feel like I’m finally taking care of stuff.”

His wife, Bunnie Xo, declares on the other side of the camera how proud she is of him. “I want a prety smile,” Jelly Roll continued. “I had an ugly smile when I was a kid. People picked on me and made fun of me and stuff — haha, b—!”