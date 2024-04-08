Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Waves, Smiles at Fans on Private Island Amid Federal Investigation

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs keeps living the high life, seemingly unfazed by an ongoing federal investigation post-property raids two weeks back. The veteran rapper and mogul has faced mounting online criticism following the raids on his properties and multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. However, it seems that many fans still support the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker.

TMZ has revealed that the Bad Boy Records founder has been keeping a low profile at his Star Island residence in Miami following raids. While occasionally appearing in public, a recent incident on Sunday suggests that he continues to be esteemed by many, especially in the Miami region.

The outlet shared a video captured on Sunday showing a crowd cruising past Diddy’s properties on the private island. The spectators seemed in awe of the scene.

Sean Combs was casually strolling outside one of his two adjacent homes on Star Island, waving, smiling, and engaging with a passing boat. You would think it was a meet-cute rather than footage of a high-profile person under federal investigation. Both parties engaged in a delightful exchange of pleasantries during the encounter.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seems Confident, With Many Fans Supporting Him

Of course, this isn’t the first time Combs has been seen carefree in public recently. Recent images of the mogul relaxing on his private dock emerged last week, showing Combs engaging in smoking and drinking while perusing content on his phone.

Not long before that, the veteran rapper was spotted happily in line at a Miami coffee shop. He paused to take a selfie with fitness influencer Wes Watson. In footage shared by Watson, Diddy flashed an “L” with his fingers, and utters “Love.”

Sean Combs was also spotted happily cycling from his Star Island home to South Beach. Diddy even stopped to snap selfies with fans and asked for their prayers. Video of the seasoned rapper delighting in his Miami bike excursion surfaced on X (previously Twitter).

Diddy told a crowd of fans, "Pray for your brother," when he was spotted in Miami taking a bike ride with Stevie J. pic.twitter.com/PlU3BLNnSw — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 4, 2024

Every indication suggests a highly self-assured Diddy. Recently, Combs shared a nostalgic video on Instagram, showcasing his complete 1997 hit “Victory.”

The video depicts a post-apocalyptic Earth in the year 3002, showing Diddy evading choppers and officers in SWAT gear. A poignant scene unfolds in a church where Combs breathes life into a crucified Jesus Christ while rapping to him.

Perhaps Combs is implying that divinity is with him.