Perez Hilton’s Mother Files For Temporary Custody of His Children Following Livestream Incident

As Perez Hilton continues to remain hospitalized after his livestream incident, the famed celebrity blogger’s mother, Teresita Lavandeira, has filed for temporary custody of his children.

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According to court records obtained by Page Six, Lavandeira filed her petition in a Miami-area family court on August 7, just three days after his livestream. It was further revealed that Hilton had “voluntarily consented” to the temporary custody petition.

“I realize that by signing this document, I am consenting to the Petitioner having temporary legal custody of the minor children,” the petition reads. “And that such temporary custody is in the best interest of the children.”

The document that Hilton signed further states, “I realize that the custody of my children by the Petitioner is temporary and that I may, at any time, petition the court to return legal custody to me. I understand and acknowledge that I may have to comply with a reasonable transition plan prior to the court returning legal custody to me.”

Hilton has three children: Mario Armando Lavandeira III, Mia Hilton, and Mayte Hilton (8).

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office previously revealed it received “multiple calls” about “an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media” last week.

“The individual has been safely recovered and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital, where he is receiving medical attention,” law enforcement officials shared. “The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Unit and Licensed Mental Health Professionals are also on scene providing support and resources to the individual’s family.”

The individual was later confirmed to be Hilton. He appeared on his latest livestream covered in blood before it was shut down and law enforcement was called.

Hilton’s family shared in an update that he was still hospitalized and was needing surgery.

Hilton’s Mom Also Seeks to Have the Case Records Sealed From the Public

In addition to her petition, Lavandeira also requested that the case’s records be sealed from the public.

“The Respondent in this case is a public figure, and the media has been surrounding his home for days on end,” her request reads. “The children in this case should not be subjected to any further trauma related to the incidents that are the basis for the Petition.”

Sealing the records would allow Hilton’s loved ones to “privately heal and move forward from this very unfortunate incident.”