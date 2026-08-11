young-rock-star-dies-suddenly-just-days-before-birthday-concert

A popular young rock star guitarist passed away just days before she was set to perform with her band at her own birthday concert.

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On July 26, the official X account for guitarist Mei Nekozuki (猫月めい) announced her death without stating a cause. She passed away just days before her 28th birthday and the release of her band The Last Diamond’s highly anticipated debut single, “Kuuki Yomuna!” (“Don’t Read the Air”).

After consulting with her family, the band went ahead and released the song and music video on July 29 as originally planned, as a tribute to her memory. Her scheduled live events, including her birthday solo concert on July 29, were canceled. Ticket holders were also refunded.

Before joining The Last Diamond, Nekozuki worked as a support musician for projects including BanG Dream! and the 1MYB band from the Kantai Collection franchise, while also working as a licensed pharmacist. She had only joined The Last Diamond on July 6.

Meanwhile, the young rock star’s final post on Instagram is filled with mourning fans in the comments section.

“Today I’m still crying, missing the ‘good morning’ Tweet from mei; she’s so beautiful, charming, and gentle. Good night, beautiful angel; we will all always miss you and remember you throughout our lives,” one fan wrote. “I hope you can enjoy the freedom of music to your heart’s content on the other side. Rest in peace,” another fan shared.

“Rest in Peace, Sweet Princess,” a third onlooker wrote.

Mei Nekozuki was 27.