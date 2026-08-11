music-festival-canceled-due-to-low-ticket-sales

Yet another music festival has been forced to cancel, citing low ticket sales.

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The Hot August Music Festival has been cancelled just weeks before its scheduled dates of August 21 and 22 at Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, Maryland.

In its July 27 Instagram post, festival owners said ticket sales were “well below any sustainable level needed to move forward” and pointed to “disruptive change” in the live music industry as the reason for the cancellation. All ticket holders will be refunded to their original form of payment.

“We are absolutely heartbroken to have to share this news about Hot August Music Festival,” the post was captioned.

The festival was set to feature acts including Cory Wong, Galactic feat. Feily Joseph, Dogs in a Pile, Eric Gales, Vanessa Collier, Lindsay Lou, and Magoo.

Fans React to the Hot August Music Festival Getting Canceled Due to Low Ticket Sales

Meanwhile, the comments section was a mix of emotion for music festival fans.

“The tix were insanely expensive, especially for a family of 3+ trying to attend,” one top comment read under the festival’s announcement. “$170 for two people in ticket prices is actually crazy,” a second potential festival goer agreed. “Cory Wong is amazing- BUT he wasn’t someone who could carry this show. Very sad to see this canceled but not entirely shocking,” a third onlooker chimed in.

However, at least one live music fan was more sympathetic about the music festival getting canceled.

“It’s brutal for fests right now. Wish the avg person knew how hard it is. Sending all my love,” they wrote.

Of course, the Hot August Music Festival joins a deep bench of music festivals getting canceled this year, including The Country Rising Festival, Country Thunder Alberta, and the annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.