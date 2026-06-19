Jelly Roll’s Estranged Wife Bunnie Xo Explains How 1 Big Fight Sparked Divorce Filing

Podcaster Bunnie Xo has revealed what finally kicked off her divorce from rapper-turned-country-singer Jelly Roll: a Mother’s Day argument.

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The best-selling author finally spilled the sweet tea on her shocking split from Jelly Roll in a YouTube podcast episode aptly titled “The Divorce.” The episode dropped on June 18, just days after news of their separation threw fans for a loop.

The 46-year-old, whose real name is Alisa DeFord, said the split came after a Mother’s Day argument. While she didn’t share specifics, she said it left her feeling “fed up and so tired.”

“I just looked at him, and I said, ‘Well, file the f—ing divorce papers,'” she told her over 250k YouTube subscribers. “And in our relationship, that is the one cardinal thing that you don’t say, even though my husband has said it numerous times…. But when I say it, it really holds weight, because I’m not the type of person who says what I don’t mean.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo in 2024. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage,)

Bunnie Xo said she promptly hit the road after the argument, kicking off a silent treatment that lasted several weeks.

“During that, he was so mad, and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she recalled. “Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration. But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

Fans Show Their Support For Bunnie Xo Amid Her Divorce From Jelly Roll

Meanwhile, the comments section under the YouTube post (which has already garnered over 2 million views) is filled with fans backing Bunnie Xo over the 41-year-old Jelly Roll (real name Jason Bradley DeFord).

“Damn. He’s gonna feel dumb when he realizes this woman is irreplaceable,” the top comment reads. “He’s crazy.. he’s crazy for fumbling this gem of a woman,” another fan wrote. “We ride at dawn for Bunnie. Jelly lost a baddie,” a third fan added.

Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Despite the split, Bunnie Xo confirmed in the podcast that she and Jelly Roll are on good terms. Bunnie also shared that they are “still having a baby” and plan to co-parent their “nugget” as “one big happy family.”

The couple, who married in 2016, were together for nearly 10 years before separating.