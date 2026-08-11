‘The Office’ Star Diagnosed With ‘Incurable’ Cancer

Lucy Davis, who starred in the U.K. version of The Office and the film Shaun of the Dead announced that she has been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer.

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She revealed the news in an Instagram video ringing the bell to signify that she’s done with cancer treatment.

“I wanted to share something with you all that I’ve kept to myself for a while but for various reasons would like to share now,” she wrote. “A year and a half ago I was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer, which has metastasized to my bones. Specifically to my spine, right hip, and my ribs. The cancer is incurable, and too late for chemo.”

Davis shared that she had felt a hard spot in her breast initially, and “didn’t bother” having it looked at. She then warned people to get checked and not wait.

“As of now, I’m trying to live out whatever might be left of my life in as fun a way as I possibly can. I always like to find the teachable moments in anything negative that happens. And cancer has not disappointed in that regard; there’s a lot I have learned from it, and I’m grateful for that,” she wrote.

She went on to say that she’s “not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it.” And she revealed that she “would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.”

Several of her costars and those who know her left messages of support.

“Beautiful post. Love you lots. And yes to working with cancer! Let’s spread that message far and wide! How working is such a comfort!” Jenna Fischer, who played Davis’ equivalent on the U.S. version of The Office wrote.

Davis’ costar on the Netflix original Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Kiernan Shipka, also commented, writing “I love you so much Lucy ❤️❤️❤️”

Writer/producer Paul Goodenough added “Oh lucy I’m so so sorry ❤️ I know you want humour and not seriousness but I hope me and others can give you bits of both – a shoulder to cry on and a friend to laugh with. Sending you so much love. To you and all the family ❤️”

The Office creator Ricky Gervais left a simple “❤️”