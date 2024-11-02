Jason Kelce Shatters Student’s Phone Over Slur Directed at Brother Travis in Crazy Video

Jason Kelce took a stand for his brother by smashing a troll’s phone to bits after they hurled a slur at Travis for dating Taylor Swift.

The recently retired NFL star was at Penn State on Saturday for the school’s college football matchup against Ohio State.

Videos shared on social media depict Kelce strolling through a crowd outside the stadium, casually lugging a crate of beer with what seems to be just one pinky finger.

Of course, fans swarm the elder Kelce, asking for selfies and fist bumps. However, one instigator in the crowd can be heard bellowing, “Hey Kelce! How does it feel your brother is a [homophobic slur] for dating Taylor Swift?”

For a brief second, it seems Jason might let the moment slide. However, he decides to go into Big Brother mode instead.

Jason Kelce chooses violence.

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?”



Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground.



Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

Effortlessly, Kelce takes the troll’s phone from his feeble grasp and proceeds to hurl it to the asphalt. The phone shatters as the terrified wimp looks on helplessly, and the crowd lets go a cheer.

Kelce then picks the phone back up and continues stomping along.

Jason Kelce moved faster than any man his antagonist has ever seen in the flesh. That it didn’t go worse is an act of mercy.



Never pick a fight with a hall of fame center. pic.twitter.com/HezggScX3K — Jed Dawson (@TheRealJed) November 2, 2024

However, the troll seemed to have even less self-awareness than you might imagine. He scampers behind Jason, pathetically asking for his phone back.

He meekly can be heard begging Kelce to “give me my phone,” in another angle of the incident.

“Who’s the [homophobic slur] now?” Kelce shouts back before the footage ends.

The Internet Wholeheartedly Agrees with Jason Kelce’s Actions Toward the Slur Spouting Troll

Of course, the dude was trying to get a rise out of Jason (and succeeded). Still, it’s hard not to side 100% with the elder Kelce brother here.

Indeed, many denizens on social media wholeheartedly agreed with Kelce’s big bro justice on display in the footage.

“Fantastic. People need to stop thinking social media is real life. This skinny [gentleman] saw his life flash in front of his eyes,” one onlooker on X wrote.

“Not only that but one of the greatest centers of all time not even a year removed from retirement. Jason could kill that man if he wanted to with his bare hands,” a second X user agreed.

Meanwhile, one eloquent onlooker summed up the whole affair perfectly.



“Kelce was, up until the pivot, basically a television character in that young man’s eyes. Kelce emerged from the pivot a demigod with flashing eyes,” they wrote.