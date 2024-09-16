Jason Kelce Shows Off Dance Moves Prior to Monday Night Football in Hilarious Video

Jason Kelce may have retired from the NFL, but he’s still very much around the game of football. He made his Monday Night Football debut last week, launching his promising career as an analyst. And while his football takes are already exceptional, it’s his dance moves that have fans buzzing this week.

Prior to tonight’s September 16 MNF game, which just so happens to take place in Philadelphia, Kelce went viral for his tailgating antics. To no surprise, part of his pregame warmup included some sweet dance moves on stage in front of a crowd of fired-up Eagles fans.

Thankfully for the rest of the world, ESPN quickly posted video footage of Kelce busting a move on X…

Jason Kelce is BACK in Philly 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TlsaCV81Wf — ESPN (@espn) September 16, 2024

Last week, Kelce’s MNF debut got off to a rough start. Kelce forgot his luggage prior to the game and was forced to quickly purchase a new shirt before the broadcast began. The only problem? He picked one a few sizes too small…

Scott Van Pelt hilariously pointed out the blunder to the audience at home. “We are thrilled to welcome in a six-time first-team All-NFL selection. Future gold jacket wearer. He’s got a podcast that’s apparently doing fairly well,” Pelt joked. “All that said, Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.”

Kelce couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation, too. He noted that the shirt fit his belly because he had recently lost some pounds. He couldn’t deny, however, that his “t*ts” were “struggling.”