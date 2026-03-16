James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane and More Left Out of Oscars ‘In Memoriam’

Despite an expanded “In Memoriam” segment at this year’s Oscars, some notable actors, including James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane, were left out.

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The Academy Awards paid special tribute to several stars who recently passed away, including Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, and Rob Reiner.

Barbra Streisand sang a portion of “The Way We Were” in honor of her co-star, Robert Redford. Billy Crystal, John Cusack, and Meg Ryan were among the numerous stars who paid tribute to Rob Reiner, and Rachel McAdams hosted a longer segment remembering Diane Keaton.

Barbra Streisand speaks during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 98th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

“This past year, we lost so many artists, including actresses whose talent and originality widened the world for all of us,” McAdams said during her tribute to Keaton.

McAdams called her “luminous onscreen and indelible in life,” adding, “Believe me when I say there isn’t an actress of my generation who isn’t inspired by and enthralled with her absolute singularity.”

Clips featuring Catherine O’Hara, Robert Duvall, and Diane Ladd were also shown.

Other Actors Overlooked in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment Included Robert Carradine and June Lockhart

Despite the expanded segment, not every notable person lost over the past year was included, and some of the omissions were surprising.

Among the names not recognized during the broadcast were James Van Der Beek, star of films like Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction, and Eric Dane, who appeared in fan favorites such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die and X-Men: The Last Stand.

Other notable actors left out of the tribute include Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Robert Carradine, June Lockhart, Bud Cort, Richard Chamberlain, Terry Bollea (aka wrestler Hulk Hogan), and Brigitte Bardot.

George Wendt, Julian McMahon, James Ransone, Danielle Spencer, Loretta Swit, and Demond Wilson were among those recognized on the Academy’s website but not during the broadcast.

While some figures omitted from the broadcast—such as Malcolm-Jamal Warner, James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, and George Wendt—were better known for their television roles, most had also appeared in films.

Last year, fans were similarly disappointed by the omission of Harriet the Spy star Michelle Trachtenberg, who died just before the ceremony. Other overlooked actors that year included horror legend Tony Todd, Heathers actress Shannen Doherty, and Romeo and Juliet star Olivia Hussey.