‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Eric Dane Dies at 53 After ALS Battle

Eric Dane, the actor who captured the hearts of TV fans as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, has died.

Videos by Suggest

After sharing his ALS diagnosis over the past year, the actor’s family announced the 53-year-old’s passing on Feb. 19.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” his family shared in a statement to PEOPLE. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.”

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always,” Dane’s family continued. “Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

Eric Dane Revealed His ALS Diagnosis Last April

Last April, Dane announced his diagnosis but noted he could continue working. He said he was looking forward to returning to his role as Cal Jacobs for Season 3 of HBO’s Euphoria. The third season of the series filmed last year.

Dane continued working despite his illness, raising awareness by portraying an ALS patient in a guest appearance on Brilliant Minds.

Born in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 1972, Dane made his on-screen debut in a 1991 episode of Saved by the Bell. According to IMDb, he also appeared in episodes of The Wonder Years, Married… with Children, Roseanne, Charmed, and Las Vegas.

Dane landed his breakout role as Dr. Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. He starred in the beloved medical drama from 2006 to 2012.

Eric Dane alongside Ellen Pompeo on a 2006 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ (Photo by Scott Garfield/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Dane’s film credits include X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Marley & Me (2008), Burlesque (2010), Americana (2023), and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024).

Dane is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters.