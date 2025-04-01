Tori Spelling Claims She Was Triggered By Shannen Doherty’s Absence From the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Weeks after Shannen Doherty was left out of the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment, Tori Spelling opens up about how the situation was “triggering” for her.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Spelling voiced her frustration about the event.

“I’m sure all of you definitely saw — as I saw, as the world saw — that it was heartbreaking that Shannen was left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the Academy Awards,” she explained. “I have to say, it was shocking, truly shocking. Because to me, I discovered Shannen as a fan on the big screen.”

Tori Spelling then said that while Shannen Doherty was “so iconically known “ for her TV roles, it’s really the big screen where the late actress thrived.

“I couldn’t believe it. Honestly, when the ‘In Memoriam’ stopped and she hadn’t been included, my heart dropped,” she continued. “It sank. And it sank because I was like, ‘What? It’s such a miss.’”

Tori Spelling Revealed Other Celebrities Have Been Left Out of the Famous ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Tori Spelling further stated that Shannen Doherty isn’t the first person in her life to be left out of the Oscars’ “In Memoriam” segment.

“The years my dad passed, I remember he was left out of it,” she said about famed producer Aaron Spelling. He passed away in 2006. “And then ironically, the year that Luke Perry passed, he was left out of it.”

Tori Spelling then said it wasn’t as though Shannen Doherty could have been an “oversight.”

“It just felt for all of us watching that loved her and loved her work,” she said. “It felt like not only was she robbed, but we were robbed.”

Doherty, who was best known for her roles on hit TV series Charmed and Beverly Hills 90210, passed away on Jul. 13, 2024, following a lengthy battle with breast cancer. She was 53 years old.