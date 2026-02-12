Bud Cort, Actor in ’70s Cult Classics, Dead at 77

Bud Cort, best known for his role in the 1971 cult classic Harold and Maude, who later became a fan favorite character actor, has died.

He passed away on Feb.11 in Connecticut following a lengthy illness.

Cort’s death was confirmed by his longtime friend Dorian Hannaway, according to Variety. He was 77.

Born Walter Edward Cox on March 29, 1948, in Rye, NY, the actor was known for his soulful eyes and slender build. Director Robert Altman discovered him and cast him in two 1970 films, MASH and Brewster McCloud. Horror fans might also remember his leading role in the 1987 Psycho spin-off TV pilot, Bates Motel. Although the series wasn’t picked up, the pilot was repackaged as a TV movie.

Cort went on to appear in character roles in films such as Heat (1995), Dogma (1999), and The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004).

Of course, his co-starring role in Hal Ashby’s classic black comedy Harold and Maude cemented his place in 1970s cinema. Cort played Harold, a 20-year-old obsessed with death whose life changes after he befriends Maude (Ruth Gordon), a 79-year-old Holocaust survivor with a lust for life.

“Harold and Maude” (1971), directed by Hal Ashby. Ruth Gordon as Maude, Bud Cort as Harold. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

The film wasn’t an initial box-office hit. However, after years of midnight screenings, the dark, sweet-natured film evolved from a cultural oddity to a bona fide classic. It eventually ranked No. 69 on the American Film Institute’s list of 100 Best Romantic Comedies, according to Deadline.

Bud Cort Suffered a Devastating Career Setback in 1979

Cort’s career was derailed by a serious car accident in 1979 on the Hollywood Freeway. After striking an abandoned car, he suffered a fractured skull, a concussion, broken bones, and facial lacerations. The injuries required years of surgery and resulted in high medical bills.

Despite the setback, Cort built an impressive list of film and TV credits, including Endgame, Sledge Hammer!, The Chocolate War, The Big Empty, But I’m a Cheerleader, Pollock, The Twilight Zone, Criminal Minds, and Ugly Betty.

Cort continued acting throughout the 2010s. He took on more voice roles in animated series like Superman, Batman, and Justice League Unlimited.

Cort is survived by his brother, Joseph Cox, and his wife, Vickie, along with their daughters Meave, Brytnn, and Jesse. He is also survived by his sisters Kerry Cox, Tracy Cox Berkman, and Shelly Cox Dufour. Other survivors include his brothers-in-law Edward Berkman and Robert Dufour, and his nieces and nephews Daniel, Peter, Madeline, and Lucie.