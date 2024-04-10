isla-fisher-spotted-for-the-first-time-since-split-from-sacha-baron-cohen

Days after announcing her split from Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher was spotted out and about in North London.

According to TMZ, the Wedding Crashers star was seen in a blue and white dress and jean jacket as she walked her dog and chatted on her phone.

The media outlet also pointed out that Isla Fisher did not have her wedding ring on during her North London outing.

Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen announced last week they divorced in 2023. The former couple met at a party in Sydney in the early 2000s. They got married in 2010 and share three children.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the announcement read. “In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The duo then wrote, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate you respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

The announcement also came just after Rebel Wilson released her memoir, Rebel Rising. She called out Baron Cohen for his inappropriate behavior on The Brothers Grimsby set. She also claimed the actor was trying to sabotage the book.

In a statement, Baron Cohen described Wilson’s claims as being “demonstrably false.”

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence,” the Borat actor said. “Including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during, and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Marriage Was ‘Shaky For Years’ Before Divorce

Sources allegedly close to Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen told the Daily Mail that the formal couple had been struggling long before their divorce.

“Their marriage has been shaky for years,” the insiders stated. “The breakdown started when they relocated to Australia so that she could be closer to her family. But it left Sacha far removed from everyone he knows.”

The sources also shared that Baron Cohen had been making sacrifices for Fisher throughout their 13-year marriage. “He is deeply affected by their split because she was his life for many years.”

Other sources confirmed to The Sun that Fisher knew the marriage was over for “some time.”

“After some difficult conversations with Sacha, [she] made the decision to consult a divorce lawyer,” they said. “This was back in early summer 2022.”

Baroness Fion Shackleton, a legal expert, was contacted by the actress. The sources pointed out that Isla was advised to seek an attorney in the U.S., as the former couple has property there. “Fiona is an incredible lawyer and utterly fearsome in both reputation and ability.”