Rebel Wilson Reveals ‘A-hole’ Actor Who Tried to ‘Threaten’ Her Over New Memoir

While preparing to release her highly anticipated memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel Wilson revealed one actor who was determined to make sure her book wouldn’t see the light of day.

The Pitch Perfect star shared over the weekend that a “massive a—hole” had threatened her about her book. “I wrote about an a—hole in my book,” Rebel Wilson stated in an Instagram Story post. “Now, said a—hole is trying to threaten me.”

Wilson also alleged that the “a—hole” had hired a crisis PR manager as well as lawyers to handle the situation. “He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book WILL come out, and you will know the truth.”

Rebel Wilson then stated her The Brothers Grimsby co-star was the actor she was referring to.

“I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers,” she said. “The ‘a—hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen.”

Wilson previously took to Instagram to promote her book. Although she mentioned the “a—hole,” she didn’t specifically reveal who it was.

“When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no a—hole policy. [It] means like, ‘Yeah, I don’t work with a—holes.’”

“I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible or logical. But then [what they meant] really sunk in because I worked with a massive a—hole. And yeah, now I definitely have a no a—hole policy.”

Rebel Rising is due to hit store shelves on April 2.

Rebel Wilson Previously Called Sasha Baron Cohen ‘Outrageous’

According to Page Six, Rebel Wilson called Baron “outrageous” during a 2014 Kyle and Jackie O radio show appearance. The actors played boyfriend and girlfriend in The Brothers Grimsby.

“Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’,” Wilson stated. “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me.’”

Rebel Wilson also stated at the time that when she and Cohen worked together on one Borat scene, he allegedly asked her to “stick [her] finger up [his] butt.” This was despite the “really funny bit” not being in the film’s script.

The Brothers Grimsby follows a top spy as he teams up with his football hooligan brother for a new assignment. Mark Strong and Cohen’s wife Isla Fisher starred in the film as well.