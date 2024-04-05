Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher Divorcing After 13 Years of Marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced that they’re getting a divorce after 13 years of marriage.

On Instagram today, Isla posted a photo to her story of her and Sacha. Over the photo, she wrote:

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Photo from Isla Fisher / Instagram

According to People, “Baron Cohen and Fisher first met back in 2001 at a party in Sydney, Australia, well before they gained fame for their hit movies, 2006’s Borat and 2005’s Wedding Crashers, respectively.”

Almost a decade later, the couple tied the knot back in 2010 and have three kids: Olive, 16; Elula, 12; and Montgomery, 9.

“Obviously, I am a mom and motherhood is the thing that I’m most proud of and it’s my favorite topic in my personal life,” Isla told TODAY.com in 2017. “If you were my friend and we went for coffee, you would be like ‘Oh my god. All she talks about are her kids.'”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Are Getting a Divorce

Both Sacha and Isla were private about their home life throughout their marriage — especially when it comes to their kids.

“If you speak about your children or if you take them to a red carpet event, you can’t be litigious later on when there is a picture of them in something and say, ‘Hey, they deserve anonymity,’ but they do,” Fisher told TODAY.com. “They have rights, too. It’s a very conscious decision and truly I would feel really disgusting about myself if I used my family to sell something. It wouldn’t sit right with me. It doesn’t line up with my values.”

Due to their privacy of both their marriage and family life, the divorce news comes as a shock to many fans.

One person stated on X (formerly Twitter), “How can you break up after such a long journey?”

Another said, “I’m assuming she knows something really shady about him will be revealed soon.”

This news follows Sacha’s recent controversy with Rebel Wilson. According to USA Today, in her recent memoir, Rebel Rising, Rebel revealed that Sacha “asked her to stick her finger up his rear end for [The Brothers Grimsby], which she says was not in the script, and she refused.” Allegedly, Sacha also tried to stop her from releasing her memoir.

Perhaps this plays into Sacha and Isla’s divorce.