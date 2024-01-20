Is Shannen Doherty Married? All About the ‘Charmed’ Star’s Love Life

Less than a year after announcing her split from husband Kurt Iswarienko, Suggest.com is taking a look back on Shannen Doherty’s love life.

Doherty and photographer Iswarienko were first romantically linked in 2008. He worked on sets for Pirates of the Caribbean, Clockstoppers, and That As They Said Is That.

The couple got married in Oct. 2011 after three years together. However, four years later, Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko hit their first obstacle. Doherty found out she had breast cancer. Thankfully, she went into remission a couple of years later. She thanked Iswarienko for being her support system through the health situation.

“My happy place got a lot happier with the arrival of my best friend,” she said about Iswarienko in an Instagram post. “I couldn’t love this man more. His love and support lift me up constantly. In short, I’m pretty damn lucky.”

Unfortunately, the cancer returned in 2020. This time, the couple struggled way more. Just before she went through surgery to remove a brain tumor in early 2023, Doherty said she found out Iswarienko had an affair.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over,” Doherty said during her Let’s Be Clear podcast in early Dec. 2023. “That my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years. to not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn’t go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

In April 2023, Shannen Doherty filed for divorce from Isawrienko. Her rep. Leslie Stone stated that divorce was the last thing the actress wanted. “Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option.”

Doherty cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Kurt Iswarienko Is the Third Husband of Shannen Doherty

Before being married to Kurt Iswarienko for more than a decade, Shannen Doherty married two other men.

In Oct. 1993, Doherty married Ashley Hamilton, who is the son of actors George Hamilton and Alana Collins. However, their union was short-lived, and they filed for divorce in April 1994.

Less than a decade after her split from Hamilton, Doherty married Rick Salomon, who is a high-stakes poker champion. Their marriage only lasted for nine months before it was annulled. This was not long before the release of his and Paris Hilton’s infamous sex tape.

“It ended up being very embarrassing for me,” Doherty stated about the marriage to Salomon. “And humiliating and disgusting.”

Among those Doherty dated in the past are Chris Foufas, Dean Factor, and Rob Weiss. She didn’t share any children with her exes.