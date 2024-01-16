Shannen Doherty Wants Her Ashes to Be Mixed With Her Dog’s, Father’s Remains

Although she’s continuing her fight against metastatic stage 4 cancer, Shannen Doherty admits she has put some thought into her funeral and burial arrangements.

During the latest episode of her Let’s Be Clear podcast, Doherty spoke about her remains’ plans with best friend and executor of her will, Chris Cortazzo. “This is such a morbid conversation,” she said. “But it’s also so fun. I want [my] remains to be mixed with my dog and I want it to be mixed with my dad. I don’t want to be buried and not cremated.”

Shannen Doherty further pointed out that she wants her arrangements to be a “healthy mixture” of the options available. “[I want to] find a place that my dad and I both really loved,” she continued.” And it meant a lot to us.”

She said that she and her father, who died in 2010, shared “precious time” together in Malibu, California.

Shannen Doherty Notes the List of Those She Doesn’t Want at Her Funeral is ‘Way too Long’

Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty spoke about how she envisions her funeral service, noting she prefers her attendees list short. The list of those she doesn’t want to be present for the occasion is notably “way too long.”

“There’s a lot of people that I think would show up that I don’t want there,” Doherty continued. “I don’t want them there because their reasons for showing up aren’t necessarily the best reasons, like, they don’t really like me and, you know, they have their reasons and good for them, but they don’t actually really like me enough to show up to my funeral.”

However, Shannen Doherty knows that those people will inevitably show up to the event. “Because it’s the politically correct thing to do,” she pointed out. “And they don’t want to look bad, so I kinda want to take the pressure off them and I want my funeral to be like a love fest. I don’t want people to be crying or people to privately be like, ‘Thank God that b— is dead now.’”

Doherty said that she wants to service to be hosted at her home. She added the event should be considered as a “party” and “celebration.”

Shannen Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. Although she went into remission two years later, the cancer returned in 2019. In 2020, the Charmed star announced that she was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 cancer. In 2023, she had surgery to have a brain tumor removed. At the same time, she discovered that her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, had been cheating on her. He had been involved in a two-year affair.

Doherty announced this past summer that she filed for divorce all while continuing her treatments.