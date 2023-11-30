Is Kelly Ripa Retiring From ‘Live’? Host Gives Some Hints In Interview

Kelly Ripa has revealed the reason she has struggled filming the morning show—and the reason may lead to her retirement.

During a recent interview on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Chelsea Handler, per The U.S. Sun, Kelly Ripa admitted she has had issues while presenting her morning show.

On Wednesday’s episode of the show, titled “Kelly and Chelsea Go Back To College,” Ripa and Handler discussed their workloads and mental capacities. The duo admitted that they have made career moves to understand themselves better.

“Here’s what I’ve discovered in the 23 years I’ve hosted a morning show,” Ripa said. “It suddenly occurred to me, one day, I walked in and I went ‘um, I’m not a morning person.'”

Handler laughed and Ripa’s confession as she continued, “Suddenly I woke up and said ‘you know what the problem is, I’m a night owl. I’m a night f**king owl’ and I have painted myself into this corner where I have to be up every morning.”

“I don’t know who was on or what did it, but I just came in and I remember thinking I could use an Adderall,” she joked. “I could use an upper. The coffee wasn’t doing it.”

Kelly Ripa’s Recent Absence From ‘Live’

Ripa was missing from the Wednesday, November 29 taping of Live With Kelly and Mark. Luckily, Ripa’s husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, cleared the air surrounding her absence—she lost her voice.

At the top of the show, Mark said, “Yesterday you could tell she was losing her voice a little bit – it’s gone, it’s lost.”

Déjà Vu, LIve’s announcer filled in for Kelly.

Déjà Vu asked if Kelly “was OK?”

“Yeah, she’s gonna feel better, she’s just resting a little bit,” Mark replied. “I’m sure she’ll feel better soon,” he added.

Later in the episode, Mark further confessed that Kelly was missing from the show due to having laryngitis. He said he “was quarantining” away from her due to her illness.

It’s alright Kelly—we can’t all be morning people.