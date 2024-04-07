Instagram Model Jade Ramey Slams ‘False Allegations’ She Was Diddy’s Sex Worker

Instagram model Jade Ramey has broken her silence about the allegations of her being a sex worker for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The allegations surfaced in Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit, which was filed weeks before multiple properties of Diddy’s were raided. Jones accused Diddy of employing Ramey as well as Yung Miami and Daphne Joy as sex workers. He also accused a female accountant, Robin Greenhill, of issuing the payments.

Diddy’s former attorney Shawn Holley stated the claims made by Jones are completely fabricated.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Holley declared. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Jade Ramey is now slamming the allegations about Diddy paying her to be a sex worker. She told Entertainment Tonight that “dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made.”

“How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion,” she told the media outlet. “What may be amusing for you is real life for others and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

Jade Ramey then said that everyone needs to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships. “I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time,” she added. “Thank you.”

Jade Ramey Was First Romantically Linked to Diddy in 2022

Jade Ramey was first linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs in December 2022. The duo was spotted kissing in public just days after the rapper welcomed his daughter Love with Dana Tran.

At the same time, Yung Miami spoke out about her relationship with Diddy. She stated she wasn’t a “side b—.”

In an episode of Caresha, Please podcast, Miami was asked if she knew about the baby girl. “Yeah, I did,” she shared. “I think communication is key… when you’re dealing with somebody. It wasn’t, like, a surprise.”

She then referred to herself as a “real b—“ who her parents “come to” about anything. “Men are so afraid of being truthful from the jump,” she said. “Try to, like, lie a lot and you have to show that, ‘I’m a real person.’ I’m real like that.”

Diddy at the time insisted Miami was not his “side check” and said she was “very important and special” to him.