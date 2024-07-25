hiker-dies-after-running-out-of-water-in-state-park-amid-106-degree-weather

A 56-year-old woman tragically passed away while hiking on a trail in a Utah State Park amid extreme heat conditions. The incident took place near Quail Creek State Park on Sunday, July 21, when temperatures soared to 106 degrees.

The Hurricane City Police Department received a report about a woman who was “in distress” due to insufficient water during her hike, per a statement from the department.

Officers discovered a female hiker on the trail in an unresponsive condition. Despite their attempts to administer life-saving measures, she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. The rescue effort was supported by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Hurricane Valley Fire, and the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

According to the police department, the woman’s identity will not be disclosed at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

Quail Creek State Park Had Warned Hikers to Stay Hydrated as Summer Temperatures Rise

In July, the state park issued a statement on social media regarding the extreme heat conditions. On a day in which the temperature reached 113 degrees, they wrote: “It’s important to stay hydrated and make sure you have enough electrolytes in your system.”

“You can lose up to 1 liter of water per hour,” they continued. “Please be sure that you are drinking enough water to replenish that amount.”

This follows another death of a hiker at Snow Canyon State Park, Utah earlier this month. Summer temperatures claimed the life of 30-year-old Belyruth Ordóñez and put her parents, Dario and Humbelina Ordóñez in critical condition.

On Saturday, July 13, a search and rescue team located a family after receiving an alert at 3:30 p.m. from a caller who reported two hikers suffering from heat-related stress. The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department, in collaboration with various agencies, successfully located Dario and Humbelina.

Dario and Humbelina received treatment for heat exhaustion. They were later transported by ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital by first responders.

While the parents received medical attention, a passing hiker notified the search and rescue team about a third individual, Belyruth, who was found unconscious nearby. Unfortunately, when the police arrived to investigate, they discovered that Belyruth had already passed.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department advised hikers to stay hydrated as temperatures rise this summer.

“As temperatures soar, it’s absolutely vital to maintain a regular intake of water, especially when outdoors,” the department urged in its press release. “Dehydration can lead to serious health issues, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

“Remember, your body may still need water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Watch for signs of dehydration, like dizziness or excessive fatigue. Stay safe and well-hydrated,” they added.