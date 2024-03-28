Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Allegedly Paid Instagram Model ‘Monthly Stipend’ for Escort Services

More and more information continues to surface regarding Sean “Diddy” Combs and his alleged connection to sex trafficking. A recent development involves a lawsuit claiming Diddy allegedly paid an Instagram model, Jade Ramey, for sex work.

According to Page Six, “The lawsuit, obtained by Page Six, claims the Bad Boy Records founder also employed City Girls rapper Yung Miami and Daphne Joy as sex workers and alleges that a female accountant named Robin Greenhill issued the payments.”

This news comes immediately after the Department of Homeland Security raided Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami mansions.

Diddy’s former attorney Shawn Holley released a statement claiming the allegations are complete fabrications.

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” she said. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies.”

Diddy’s History With Instagram Model Jade Ramey

Despite his former attorney’s assistance that the lawsuit is backed by lies, Diddy does have a troubling history with Jade.

Page Six also reported, “Ramey first made headlines with Combs, 54, when the pair were spotted kissing in December 2022 just days after the father of seven announced the birth of his daughter Love, whom he shares with Dana Tran.”

Jade has been continuing her normal activity on Instagram as though nothing is going on. However, many people are commenting on her recent post, which she captioned “New character unlocked.” Some users asked whether the information was true, while others slammed her for her involvement with Diddy. Some are even accusing her of enjoying the attention she’s receiving from this.

Comments on Page Six’s article range in tone. For example, one person stated: “So what? Most men pay for p……… no matter what. Diddy just cut to the chase instead of the dinners, shopping & holidays! This is a nothing burger unless there were teenagers involved.”

Another commenter said, “He’s going to get a stipend in prison for the same type of work. 1 pack of saltines and a top ramen a week for services Rearendered, paid upon delivery.”

The sex trafficking investigation against Diddy is still ongoing.