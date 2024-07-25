Clint Eastwood’s Girlfriend Christina Sandera’s Cause of Death Revealed

Famed actor Clint Eastwood is best known for his role in hit productions such as Flags of Our Fathers, Million Dollar Baby, and Sudden Impact. Recently the actor received some somber news as his long-time partner, Christina Sandera, passed away at the age of 61.

Christina Sandera’s Cause of Death Revealed

Sandera’s passing was sudden. And at 61 years old she was relatively young. So after her passing people began to speculate what her cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Sandera passed away due to a heart attack.

“Christina Sandera died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 18, a representative from the Monterey County Health Department confirmed exclusively to The Post on Tuesday,” the Post reports.

“The death certificate listed her immediate cause as cardiac arrhythmia, which is an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat. Atherosclerotic coronary artery disease was outlined as an additional condition that led to Sandera’s death.”

Matt Damon Gets Honest on Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood is perhaps the most accomplished actor of all time. He has received five Oscar Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and five People’s Choice Awards.

As one of the most knowledgeable people in the movie industry, Eastwood has also helped mentor some big names along the way. Among those names is Matt Damon who gushed over Eastwood’s work ethic.

“It’s just his philosophy on work, and how he’s managed to be different all the time. It’s the mark of a true artist to defy any categorization for six decades in the movie business,” Damon said.

“To bathe in the glory of that example is a good reason to want to work with him. He is the goal. He is the one who my friends talk about when they talk about where they want to be. Ben [Affleck] and [George] Clooney; Clint has the career they want. We’re all going into our 40s, and we want to believe we can do this at a high level for another four decades.”