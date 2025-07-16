Influencer’s Husband Brady Kiser Could Face Child Abuse Charge In 3-Year-Old Son’s Drowning Death

Two months after 3-year-old Trigg Kiser, son of TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser, died after drowning in the family pool, his father, Brady, could potentially face a child abuse charge following a police investigation.

The Chandler Police Department (CPD) announced on X that they had completed their investigation into Trigg’s May 18 death. As a result, investigators have recommended that Bradi Kiser be charged with child abuse, a Class 4 felony charge.

“After a thorough review of the evidence, we have submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for further review and any potential prosecutorial decisions,” the CPD wrote.

As reported by AZCentral, CPD officers responded to a drowning call on May 12 at around 6 p.m. Upon arriving at the Ashley Drive home, officers found Trigg unresponsive after he fell into a swimming pool.

Trigg was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Tragically, six days later, the 3-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

‘Distracted’

Weeks later, more details surrounding the incidents were made public by authorities. AZCentral, citing search warrant applications, reported that Brady Kiser was at home with Trigg and Theodore, his newborn. Emilie was out with friends at the time.

After he finished eating, Trigg went to play by himself in the backyard near the pool, something that was described as “not uncommon,” and that they usually covered the pool. On May 12, that wasn’t the case.

Brady told investigators that, at one point, he became “distracted” by his newborn son. He lost sight of Trigg, who began to drown in the pool. As soon as Brady noticed what was going on, he jumped into the pool to save Trigg. He then called 911.

Days after the tragedy, Emilie Kiser filed a lawsuit requesting that all records regarding her son’s death be kept from the public. On June 3, as per the New York Post, a judge granted her temporary confidentiality.

Emilie Kisier, a lifestyle influencer, has over 4.1 million followers on TikTok and over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Since the tragic death of her son, she has not updated her social media accounts and has limited the comments.