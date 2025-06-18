TikTok Influencer Emilie Kiser’s Husband Told Police He Got ‘Distracted’ During Young Son’s Drowning

TikTok influencer Emilie Kiser suffered the devastating loss of her 3-year-old son, Trigg, after he drowned in a pool. New information reveals that Emilie’s husband, Brady Kiser, became “distracted” by his newborn son while Trigg drowned.

Videos by Suggest

According to AZCentral, citing search warrant applications, Brady Kiser was alone in his house alongside his two sons on May 12. At the time, Trigg went to play in the family’s backyard after he finished eating.

Reportedly, the child playing by himself in the backyard near the pool was “not uncommon,” the records added. Brady noted that they usually use a protective cover for the pool.

At one point, Brady was “soon distracted” by his newborn son. For three to five minutes, Brady tended to the newborn child, losing sight of Trigg. Eventually, however, he noticed Trigg in the pool, and he promptly jumped in to save Trigg. He then called 911.

Police officers arrived at the Kiser residence and administered CPR until firefighters arrived. The 3-year-old was then transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center. He would then be airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Six days after the incident, Trigg Kiser passed in the hospital on May 18.

Search Warrants And Lawsuit

The aforementioned search warrant applications revealed that, while processing the scene, investigators found outdoor cameras that could have possibly recorded the incident. The warrants, which were granted by Maricopa County Superior Court judges, sought to obtain de video footage to corroborate Brady Kiser’s statement.

While the investigation is ongoing, Emilie Kiser, who has millions of followers, filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County to keep investigative records from going public. As per the New York Post, these records include the “graphic security camera footage” and Trigg’s autopsy report.

“To allow disclosure in these circumstances would be to turn Arizona’s Public Records Law into a weapon of emotional harm, rather than a tool of government transparency,” the lawsuit states.

As a result, the Medical Examiner’s Office removed details about Trigg’s death from its website, as per AZCentral.

One day before the pool accident, Emilie Kiser shared a touching video celebrating her motherhood on Mother’s Day. The video showed her alongside her newborn and Trigg.