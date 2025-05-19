Influencer’s 3-Year-Old Dead Days After Drowning Incident In Family Pool

Emilie Kiser, a TikTok influencer, is currently mourning the devastating loss of her three-year-old son, Trigg. The toddler had suffered from a drowning incident at his home after being found unconscious in a pool. Days later, Trigg succumbed to his injuries.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by AZCentral, a Chandler Police Department spokesperson, Sony Wasu, detailed that officers responded to a drowning call on Monday, May 12, at around 6 p.m. Officers arrived at a home located on Ashley Drive, near East Chandler Heights and Gilbert roads, where they found three-year-old Trigg unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Responding officers began performing CPR on Trigg until firefighters arrived, taking over. He was rushed to Chandler Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Six days later, on May 18, the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner confirmed that Trigg succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” Wasu said in a news release shared with media outlets.

On a May 18 statement, obtained by NBC News, Sony Wasu said that the incident continues to be under investigation.

“The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing,” Wasu said. “This is still an open investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be releasing additional details until the investigation is closed.”

Support And A Family

Emilie Kiser has not issued a statement in regards to Trigg’s death. However, her most recent posts have received overwhelming support from her 3.4+ million followers on TikTok and her 1.2+ million followers on Instagram.

Back on September 16, 2024, Emilie and her husband, Brady Kiser, announced their second pregnancy. In the pictures shared by the influencer, young Trigg can be observed hugging and kissing her.

“We can not wait to add another angel to our family. Whatever you are, we love you so much already,” Emilie wrote at the time. “We love you so much and our hearts feel like they are going to burst.”

Months later, in March 2025, Emilie and Brady welcomed Theodore.

“I am so grateful for a smooth delivery, a healthy baby, and the best husband,” Kiser wrote. “Could not have done it without my rock, Brady Kiser. The love I have for my boys is infinite.”