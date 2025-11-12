Influencer Taunted Cops Begging Them To Arrest Him, Gets Arrested

Cut to a surprised Pikachu face meme. An influencer, for months, has been taunting the cops by begging them to arrest him. Well, he’s finally got himself arrested.

Influencer and rapper Adamn Killa has been taunting cops and posting their reactions on social media. In the viral videos, he’s approached cops, bent over, and taunted them. He’d dance around and say, “Arrest me, daddy.”

Well, Chicago police have arrested him, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Earlier this week, police arrested the influencer for interfering with a traffic stop. The rapper interrupted the police, saying, “Arrest me, daddy.”

It resulted in him being detained for 20 minutes in a police car while in handcuffs. Ultimately, police chose not to press charges. After the incident, the influencer vowed to keep making videos but won’t interfere with actual police duties again.

Influencer Detained By Police

“I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, daddy’ videos right after,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The rapper intends for his videos to be political in nature. In particular, he’s opposed to the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and immigration deportation.

“How they be covering their face and s- – -, I feel like in the future, they gonna look at them like how they looked at, like the Nazi soldiers,” he said. “Because they know what they be doing wrong. That’s why they cover their face and they be covering their badges and stuff.”

Beyond being an online influencer, he’s also a rapper and has used music to share more about his own views and opinions. Music has always been big for him since he started playing the trumpet as a kid.

“I feel like rap was always speaking your mind against s- – – you didn’t like,” he said. “I feel like that’s how hip-hop kind of started. But I know I’m like the new type of rap, but it’s still the same thing. I feel like you should speak about things, your opinions. You should voice your opinions. It’s a way to get your opinion out.”

Maybe he should focus more on his music instead.