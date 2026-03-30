‘Tomb Raider’ Series Production Paused After Sophie Turner Suffers ‘Minor’ Injury

Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Tomb Raider series was forced to pause production after its lead, Sophie Turner, suffered a minor injury.

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In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed the news. “Sophie Turner recently experienced a minor injury. As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible.”

According to the media outlet, production on the series adaptation of the famous Tomb Raider video game began earlier this year. The game was adapted into two films, both starring Angelina Jolie as the lead. There were also two unrelated animated series.

Tomb Raider was rebooted in 2018, with Swedish Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander as the lead.

Along with Turner, other stars of the upcoming Tomb Raider series include Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Bill Paterson.

Turner Recently Spoke About Her ‘Tomb Raider’ Training and How the Studio Keeps the Show’s Script a Secret

During her appearance on The Julia Cunningham Show in January, Turner opened up about the training she underwent for Tomb Raider and the script security.

Turner revealed that she has to use facial recognition to access the show’s script.

“It’s more… it’s crazier security than Game of Thrones,” she explained about the script. “Yeah, it’s crazy. I mean, in order to access any scripts, I have to, like you did with the Steal stuff, but times it by 10. There’s a million log-ins, a million faces, you know, the face recognition thing.”

Turner then said that she discovered physical problems while training for the show. “I’ve learned I have a perpetual back problem,” she pointed out. “But I also realized that it’s much easier to kind of build muscle if you’ve ever worked out before in your life, which I never had, so it has taken me months and months and months to get into good shape.”

The actress further stated that the show’s team is teaching a lot of fighting skills. “So it’s quite nice to learn how to throw a punch and not just take it!”

Turner was announced as the show’s lead last fall.

“I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team,” the show’s creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, said. “It’s not very often you get to make a show of this scale with a character you grew up loving.”