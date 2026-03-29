OF Owner Leonid Radvinsky Has Died At 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the billionaire owner of the subscription platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Videos by Suggest

A spokesperson for OnlyFans announced the billionaire’s death in a statement on March 23, 2026.

“Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” they said. “His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”

Radvinsky built his fortune in the online adult entertainment industry and became one of its most influential figures. Born in Odesa, in present-day Ukraine, he moved to the United States as a child and grew up in Chicago. He later graduated from Northwestern University with a degree in economics in 2002.

He acquired OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix International Limited, in 2018 and transformed the platform into a global business. Under his leadership, OnlyFans expanded rapidly, allowing creators to sell content directly to subscribers and retain most of their earnings.

The platform became especially prominent during the Covid-19 pandemic, attracting millions of users and creators and reshaping the economics of online adult content.

Although Radvinsky maintained a notably private public profile, his business decisions had wide-reaching effects. He oversaw a model in which OnlyFans took a percentage of creators’ revenues while enabling performers, influencers, and celebrities to monetize their audiences directly.

Leonid Radvinsky Was Looking To Sell Around $8 Billion Worth Of OnlyFans Before Death

Before his death, reports indicated that he had explored selling a significant stake in the company at a valuation of about $8 billion.

Radvinsky also described himself as a venture capital investor and philanthropist, backing technology ventures and charitable initiatives, including medical and cancer research.

Despite his financial success, controversy followed parts of the business. Critics scrutinized the platform’s content and practices, while supporters argued that it empowered creators with new income streams and independence.

Radvinsky’s death leaves unanswered questions about the future ownership and direction of OnlyFans, a company he helped turn into a dominant force in the creator economy.

He is survived by his wife, Katie Radvinsky, and their four children.