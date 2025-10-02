influencer-jacinda-jenkins-dead-at-28

Lifestyle and fashion influencer Jacinda Jenkins, who had hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers across several accounts, has died.

Jenkins’ mother, Emily Kocik, shared the tragic news in a TikTok post on Wednesday. “This is absolutely the worst thing I’ve had to do,” she said in the emotional post.

“She was unequivocally herself, and that’s one of the things that made her absolutely wonderful,” her mom added. “No parent should have to go through this ever, and I hope no parent ever does again.”

Kocik did not provide further details about her daughter’s death. However, an obituary shared by Cooper Funeral Home noted that Jenkins’s passing on September 29 was “sudden.”

Jenkins was 28.

According to her obituary from Cooper Funeral Home, Jenkins was a single mother of two. She is survived by her children, mother, father Christopher Jenkins, half-brother Cullen Jenkins, maternal grandparents Samuel and Ruth Beatty, paternal grandparents Larry and Erma Jenkins, aunt Brett Beatty, uncle Mike Jenkins, and many cousins.

While Jenkins’ main TikTok page seems to have been removed, an account where she sold scrunchies and handmade items with her 8-year-old daughter is still active on the platform.

“Through moments of humor, heartache, and grace, she invited others into her world with unmatched sincerity,” her obituary reads. “Her followers didn’t just admire her — they felt her. Jacinda’s openness about life’s highs and lows made her a beacon for many who sought encouragement and connection. She was more than a content creator; she was a voice for those who often go unheard, a cheerleader for the weary, and a light for those navigating their own complicated journeys.”

“Her legacy is one of love, authenticity, and unapologetic strength. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Fans Pay Tribute to Influencer Jacinda Jenkins

Meanwhile, on the funeral home’s digital guest book, friends, family, and fans posted tributes to Jenkins.

“May your soul rest easy! Thanks for always being such a light on TikTok. You will be missed by so many. I’m so grateful I have some pieces from you and will cherish forever!” one fan wrote.

” You truly were a shining light in the community. Always willing to help and lift others up. I hope you’re at peace. You will live on in this community,” another fan added.

“I hope you know how important you were to our community. You inspired so many of us to be who we were meant to be in our small businesses, and your passing has really affected me this past week. I hope to keep your memory alive by reposting anything and everything I see with you. I’ll always remember your infectious laugh and how bold you were,” a third fan wrote.