‘Devil’s Wear Prada’ Star Anne Hathaway Opens up About Her Image Insecurities

Although she appears flawless wherever she goes, Devil Wears Prada star Anne Hathaway admits she does second-guess how she looks on a day-to-day basis.

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While appearing on the May 2026 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, the actress opened up about her image. “Some days you look in the mirror, and you’re just like, ‘Not bad,'” she explained. “And some days you look in the mirror, and you’re like, ‘What?’ And I was having a ‘What?’ day.”

Hathaway then recalled a recent moment involving a swimsuit she had packed for a trip. “And you know how you have your aspirational swimsuit that you keep around, just in case you have a good day?” she asked. “And then you have your swimsuit that’s got you no matter what? I accidentally packed the aspirational swimsuit.”

“Which I then had to wear on a ‘What?’ day,” she continued. “So, I’m ready to have this great day with my family. And I am going to be in front of strangers, and people have phones. And all of the things. But my family is waiting for me. And I looked, and I just went, ‘What?’ And then I looked again and I said, ‘You are 43.’ And looking at a 43-year-old body, I was like, ‘Nice.'”

Hathaway Admits the Body Image Insecurities Tend to Creep Her Out

Continuing to discuss her insecurities, Hathaway said the body image struggles creep her out.

“When I was expecting to see something that I am not, I felt insecure,” she pointed out. “But when I actually looked at what it actually is, I was okay with it.”

The actress further stated I think you realize that worry should be reserved for the really big stuff.”

Despite her body image woes, Hathaway said she’s happier now than when she was younger. “I think that very often, conversations about aging presume that the first part of life is the happiest and the most fulfilling,” she explained. “And I don’t necessarily think that’s true. I wasn’t expecting to find another gear at 40.”

The actress credited her decision to stop drinking alcohol and using Shiseido products as helping her to maintain her glowing appearance.