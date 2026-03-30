What Tiger Woods Said About His DUI Arrest

When golf legend Tiger Woods spoke out following his 2017 arrest for driving under the influence, he took responsibility while insisting alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

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Woods issued a public statement after police arrested him in Jupiter, Florida, where officers found him in his vehicle and later charged him with DUI. Addressing the situation directly, he said, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions,” emphasizing accountability in the wake of the arrest.

However, Woods states he was not intoxicated on alcohol. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said.

According to the Martin County Sheriff, Woods police busted him for driving under the influence of “some type of medication or drug.”

Woods explained that he experienced “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications,” which impaired his ability to drive. “I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Tiger Woods Publicly Apologizes For The DUI

He continued, “I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

Authorities at the time reported that Woods was cooperative during the arrest. Though the incident quickly drew widespread public attention due to his global profile as one of the most successful golfers in history.

Following the incident, Woods took additional steps to address the issue. He later said he would seek professional help to better manage his medications, displaying his commitment to preventing a similar situation in the future.

The DUI arrest became part of a broader narrative surrounding Woods’ career, which has included both extraordinary athletic achievements and highly publicized personal challenges. Despite setbacks, he has remained one of the most prominent figures in sports.

Involvement of medication in the DUI brings back up his past of abusing prescription drugs. This isn’t the first time police have found the pro golf player under the influence of prescription medication behind the wheel.