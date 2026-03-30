‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Star Announces Pregnancy After Tough 2025

A Farmer Wants a Wife star has just announced she’s expecting, planting the seeds for a new chapter after a rocky 2025.

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Indeed, Khelsi Stone, the Georgia teacher who appeared to find her happily ever after with Santa Fe, Tennessee, farmer Allen Foster, has a new crop of good news. Though her romance with Foster ended shortly after the Season 1 finale back in 2023, Stone recently took to Instagram to announce she’s expecting a baby with her latest beau.

Stone’s pregnancy announcement on March 16 featured a heartwarming photo spread with her current partner, Ricardo M. Moreno, a singer and contestant on The Voice. The sunset-drenched photos show the couple kissing, holding hands, and grinning in an expansive field, with Stone cradling her modest baby bump.

In a couple of the artsy shots, Stone held a sonogram photo of the upcoming little one.

“Baby Moreno 2026 ✨,” wrote alongside the sweet post.

This baby news comes after a difficult year for Stone. In April 2025, the Farmer Wants a Wife alum shared on Instagram that she was voluntarily checking into a rehab facility for her mental health.

“I hope within this post you can find strength & bravery vs judgement, shame, or as I felt at first, embarrassment until I had someone tell me she hopes I can be a role model for her daughter & our youth one day because people need more support here,” Stone wrote in part in a lengthy post at the time.

‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Star Calls Her Pregnancy ‘So Surreal’

Now, it seems the reality TV personality has completed treatment and is ready to begin her journey as a mother.

Stone continued in her emotional pregnancy news post, sharing her long-held desire for motherhood. “There were times I wondered if I’d ever get to make this post,” she wrote, adding that the news “still feels so surreal.” She reflected on “yearning for, praying for… the experience of every little tough & joyful moment through pregnancy & the anticipation of being a mom,” and “wondering when it was my turn.” Stone also expressed her gratitude for finding the right partner and for her body allowing her “this miracle.”

Stone added that when people asked what she wanted to be when she grew up, “the answer was always a mom & a wife.” She acknowledged “God’s timing, purpose, plan” for her life was “so much more than I ever even prayed for.”

Addressing her baby, she wrote, “from the moment we saw the two pink lines through forever, may you never wonder how special, loved, wanted, chosen you always have been & always will be.”

She concluded by expressing her excitement to become a “mommy & daddy” with her “goofy, handsome, baby daddy, bestest friend,” saying it’s “all just so, ugh, finally worth it.”

Just days later, Stone confirmed she was having a baby boy and the little one was due in October.