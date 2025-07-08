Brutal Brawl Ends In A Stabbing All Over Pokémon Cards In California

A physical altercation at a California store ended up with a victim suffering from lacerations and multiple stab wounds, as per police. The reason behind the violent brawl? Pokémon cards.

According to the Colma Police Department, the incident occurred at around 9:22 a.m. on Saturday, July 5. The altercation involved multiple individuals present at a GameStop located on Juniper Serra Boulevard.

Upon arrival, responding officers found a victim who had suffered lacerations to the head and several stab wounds. Reportedly, a fight had broken out between him and 27-year-old Isaiah Calles and Miguel OrellanasFlores, 49. The suspects reportedly tried to cut in line to purchase Pokémon cards at the store.

As shown in a video shared by KRON, the victim, who is shown wearing a Pikachu-themed black hoodie, confronts the two suspects. Then, a brawl ensued involving the three men.

“There’s kids watching!” a woman is heard shouting in the footage as the suspects pin the victim down to the ground.

Life-Threatening Injuries

Then, OrellanasFlores allegedly grabbed a glass mason jar and struck the victim in the back of the head. Then, Calles allegedly grabbed broken glass shards and began stabbing the victim multiple times.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

The two suspects, as per police, fled the scene before officers arrived in two different vehicles. However, the victim provided pictures of the suspects and their license plates. Thanks to this, Colma police officers managed to locate one of the suspects. The Daly City Police Department located the other.

As a result, Isaiah Calles and Miguel OrellanasFlores were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, battery with serious bodily injury, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The rarest Pokémon cards are considered by many as prized items worth investing in. Once a hobby where collectors would attempt to complete a set has slowly transformed into a frantic search for the most valuable cards in order to sell them at exorbitant prices. As seen here, this often leads to altercations that can turn violent.