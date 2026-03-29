More Than 3,300 ‘No Kings’ Protests Filled the Streets to Oppose President Trump

Using their fundamental Constitutional rights, American citizens took to the streets during thousands of “No Kings” protests on Saturday.

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The event, which consisted of more than 3,300 protests, was organized to oppose President Trump amid the conflict with Iran. Fox News reports that 8 million people participated.

Protesters in New York City spoke to the media outlet about why they were taking part in the event. They accused the Trump administration of “destroying” the US.

“You can’t bomb your way out of the Epstein files,” one protester stated.

Another protester declared, “There’s a lot of corruption in the White House. It’s time to clean up.”

Meanwhile, counter-protesters also told Fox News that they went to speak out against the “No Kings” events because it was their constitutional right to do so.

“We’re just here to show support to our president of the United States that … even though they think that he’s a king, he’s not a king,” one counter-protester pointed out. “He was elected by the peers of the United States, by the citizens who used their electoral vote, and he won by unanimous decision.”

They then added, “We’re here to support our president.”

A fellow counter-protester added, “I’m here to show them that, first of all, the United States — the last time I checked — we don’t have kings. That’s the United Kingdom. I’m here to also express my freedom of expression and speech.”

This was the third No Kings event since President Trump’s second term began.

White House Personnel Responds to ‘No Kings’ Protests

Meanwhile, White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson had some thoughts on those participating in the “No Kings” protests.

Right before the event took place, Jackson called the protests “Trump derangement therapy sessions.” She further noted that the only people who care about the event are “the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

She further told Fox News that the only reporters covering the events are paying attention.

The Associated Press further reported that the Trump administration said the protests are supported by “leftist funding networks.”

Although he hasn’t responded to the latest round of “No Kings” protests, President Trump previously criticized the nation wide demonstration.

“I think it’s a joke,” he said last October. “I’m not a king. work my a– off to make our country great. That’s all it is. I’m not a king at all.”